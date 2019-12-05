The sisters counting votes for over 100 years

Media player
The Warrington sisters counting votes for over 100 years
Mary and Esther have been counting election votes together in Warrington Town Hall since the 1960s.
BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay went to visit the sisters in Cheshire.
05 Dec 2019
