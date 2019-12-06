Burnley manager's festive news conference
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Burnley manager Sean Dyche joined by snowman at news conference

Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche was in a festive mood at a news conference ahead of his team's upcoming match against Tottenham.

He entertained journalists with a snowman before being interrupted by a Christmas tree.

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Trafalgar Square Christmas tree branded a turkey