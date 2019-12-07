Boris Johson says leaked documents are a 'distraction'
Video

Boris Johnson says leaked US-UK trade documents are 'just another distraction'

Boris Johnson says the source of the leaked US-UK trade documents must be investigated.

Labour says documents, which were posted on the forum website Reddit, show the NHS would be at risk under a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

Reddit has since suspended 61 accounts that showed a "pattern of coordination".

Speaking to BBC News, Mr Johnson said the documents were "just another distraction".

