SNP would 'offer support to minority Labour government'
In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP would support a minority Labour government, with certain conditions.

The party leader and first minister of Scotland said that her first priority would be to stop Boris Johnson winning a majority in the general election.

  • 08 Dec 2019
