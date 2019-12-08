SNP would 'offer support to minority Labour government'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sturgeon: SNP would support minority Labour government
In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP would support a minority Labour government, with certain conditions.
The party leader and first minister of Scotland said that her first priority would be to stop Boris Johnson winning a majority in the general election.
-
08 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window