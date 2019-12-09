Battle of Britain pilot recalls being shot down

Media player
WW2 pilot Maurice Mounsdon recalls being shot down
One of the last surviving pilots who fought in the Battle of Britain during World War Two, Flight Lieutenant Maurice Mounsdon, has died aged 101.
Mr Mounsdon was one of only four remaining members of "The Few" - a group of 3,000 airmen who defended the skies above southern England from the Nazis in 1940.
In 2015, the veteran told the BBC what happened when a German cannon shell hit the fuel tank of his Hawker Hurricane in August 1940.
09 Dec 2019
