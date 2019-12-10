Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Zealand volcano: What it's like to experience an eruption
A man who survived a volcanic eruption in New Zealand in 2007 has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about his experience after the White Island volcano erupted on Monday.
William Pike was climbing Mount Ruhapeu in New Zealand with his friend when the mountain unexpectedly erupted.
William was trapped under debris and had to have part of his leg amputated.
He said: “There is that inherent risk that nature could flick a switch and do the unexpected.”
-
10 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-50729460/new-zealand-volcano-what-it-s-like-to-experience-an-eruptionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window