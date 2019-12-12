'He said he was waiting for the police'
London Bridge attack: 'He said he was waiting for the police'

John Crilly is one of the men who fought Usman Khan on London Bridge after he attacked two people at an event at Fishmonger's Hall.

Crilly - who was jailed for murder after a burglary went wrong, but later released following changes in the law on joint enterprise – was seen pursuing Khan with a fire extinguisher.

Watch this exclusive interview by BBC legal correspondent Clive Coleman.

