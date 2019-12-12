Media player
Lonely at Christmas: Terrence surprised with a tree
Terrence has spent Christmas day alone for the last 20 years. He'll now be spending Christmas with a good friend he's met through his work with the charity Age UK.
After mentioning he didn't have a Christmas tree of his own during his BBC Breakfast interview, presenter Dan Walker and some people from Oldham College set out to deliver some Christmas cheer to his door by surprising him with a tree.
12 Dec 2019
