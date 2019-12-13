Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Tories 'will not hang around', says Priti Patel
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the Conservatives are keen to move quickly with their agenda if they win a majority as exit polls predict.
Ms Patel said the party's focus will be on introducing Brexit legislation in parliament before Christmas, moving the country "out of paralysis", and working on the issues "that matter to the British public".
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-50767593/general-election-2019-tories-will-not-hang-around-says-priti-patelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window