Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winners announced

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who was only drafted into Strictly Come Dancing as a last-minute replacement, has been voted this year's winner.

Kelvin and professional partner Oti Mabuse lifted this year's glitterball trophy on BBC One on Saturday.

  • 14 Dec 2019
