William and Kate talk family life and food

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk family life and food
In a new BBC programme with Bake Off host Mary Berry, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke about their charity work, family life and competed against each other in a bake off.
The Duchess even revealed that Mary was the inspiration behind one of Prince Louis’ first words.
A Berry Royal Christmas airs Monday at 8.30pm on BBC One.
-
15 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window