Lonely at Christmas: Terrence meets John Barrowman
The story of Terrence, who has spent Christmas Day alone for the past 20 years, has moved BBC Breakfast viewers - and singer John Barrowman.
The star personally invited Terrence to his show in Sheffield last week, where he was serenaded by the audience.
That was after a group of students surprised him with a Christmas tree and a carol at his home.
It will be a different Christmas for Terrence this year - he'll be spending it with someone he helps through volunteering for Age UK.
16 Dec 2019
