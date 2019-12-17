Media player
Homelessness figures: 'I was getting beaten up while I was asleep'
The number of people in England who are homeless has risen to 280,000 people, up 23,000 since 2016, a report from the charity Shelter says.
Risha Lancaster set up Coffee4Craig after her brother died from a heroin overdose on the streets.
The organisation provides hot meals all year round for homeless people in Manchester. It has helped people like Asia, a transgender woman who says she has to sleep with a blade at night to protect herself.
17 Dec 2019
