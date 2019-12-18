Lady Hale on her time as Supreme Court President

Media player
Lady Hale reflects on her time as Supreme Court President
The UK's most senior judge has delivered a speech to mark her retirement.
Lady Hale, the Supreme Court President, will leave her post next month when she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 75.
In her valedictory speech she spoke about some of the highlights of her role and responded to some of the criticism she has received.
18 Dec 2019
