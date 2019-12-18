Media player
Fallon Sherrock: 'I've just proved you wrong!'
Fallon Sherrock is the first woman to beat a man in a darts World Championship.
The 25-year-old from Milton Keynes is only the fifth woman to play at the PDC event in London and won her match against Ted Evetts on Tuesday night..
She said "women don't get the same recognition" and that women need "more opportunities" in the sport.
18 Dec 2019
