Former Labour MP Emma Dent Coad was diagnosed with breast cancer four weeks before the general election.

She had surgery just three days before polling began.

Ms Dent Coad, who lost Kensington by 150 votes, tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire why she decided not to make it public until after the campaign.

