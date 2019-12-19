Media player
Nandi Bushell: Meet the nine-year-old drumming sensation
Nine-year-old Nandi Bushell is already an online sensation.
She's jammed with Lenny Kravitz, and now her drumming features in one of this year's biggest Christmas adverts.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme's Shamaan Freeman-Powell has been to meet her.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
19 Dec 2019
