Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Youngest code-breaker at Bletchley Park
Helen Andrews was 17 when she began working at Bletchley Park helping to intercept and break codes in World War Two.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
23 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window