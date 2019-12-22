The Trans women learning how to be more feminine
The studios teaching Trans women how to be more feminine

Trans woman Nicole Thornbur goes to specialist studios to learn how to become more feminine.

Privately-run Born studios in Manchester offers services including make-up lessons and voice coaching to people in the Trans community.

BBC reporter William Lee Adams went with Nicole to the studios to find out more.

