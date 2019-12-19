Media player
Jodie Kidd: Press weight abuse fuelled my anxiety
Model and racing driver Jodie Kidd has told the BBC her anxiety in her teens was fuelled by claims in the press about her weight.
Kidd quit modelling as a 19-year-old, and is now hoping to raise awareness around mental health.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
19 Dec 2019
