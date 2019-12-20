Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My EastEnders visit was a dream come true'
Rose Brown was left unable to speak or walk following a hit-and-run incident aged 12.
But this year she was given a new digital voice, with a Cockney accent - because of her love of EastEnders.
Now she has been given the opportunity to visit the soap's set, which she describes as a "dream come true".
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window