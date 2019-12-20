Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helicopter shows South East England floods from the air
Flooding is causing travel disruption across the south east of England after heavy rain overnight.
Aerial video shows the floods around Guildford, Redhill, Gatwick and the M23.
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window