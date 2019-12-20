How a bird is measured after being trapped

Media player
Bird ringer David Ross takes the metrics of a redwing caught in a mist net
Experienced bird ringer David Ross examines a redwing, takes its weight and wing length and assesses its likely age.
By the shape of the tail and the colour of its plumage it is established that the bird examined in Surrey was born in 2019.
20 Dec 2019
