Tornado crosses M25, shocks drivers
The weather phenomenon was filmed near Chertsey in Surrey, where it damaged homes and gardens.
One Chertsey resident said it blew the roof off her conservatory.
It came as more than 90 flood warnings remained in place across southern and eastern England, the Midlands and Yorkshire.
More downpours were expected with 30mm of rain forecast, prompting a severe warning across southern England until noon on Sunday.
21 Dec 2019
