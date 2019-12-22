Prison card: 'I think I know who it was'
Peter Humphrey on Tesco prison card: 'I think I know who it was'

Tesco has suspended production at a factory in China following allegations forced prison labour was used to pack charity Christmas cards.

A six-year-old girl found a message in one of the cards asking whoever got it to message Peter Humphrey.

Peter Humphrey, a journalist who was formerly imprisoned in China, says he thinks he knows who was behind the message.

