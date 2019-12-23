Media player
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter 'doesn't like being alone'
Richard Ratcliffe, whose wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in an Iranian prison, has told BBC Radio 5 Live how his five-year-old daughter is coping now she’s back in the UK.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian charity worker from London, has been detained for three years for alleged spying charges, which she denies.
Richard and Nazanin's daughter Gabriella, who had been living with her grandparents in Tehran, returned to the UK in October.
23 Dec 2019
