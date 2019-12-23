Media player
Caroline Flack leaves court amid media scrum
Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend with a lamp at her north London home earlier this month.
After the hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, Ms Flack was escorted to a waiting car by police through a scrum of press photographers.
She will stand trial at the same court on 4 March.
23 Dec 2019
