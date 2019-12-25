Royal children at Christmas Day church service

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Christmas Day church service
The Royal Family have greeted hundreds of well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.
The 11am service was broadcast live to the hundreds of visitors who had gathered outside St Mary Magdalene Church.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the first time.
Prince Philip, who was released from hospital on Tuesday, did not attend.
Prince Andrew kept a low profile and attended an earlier service.
-
25 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-50912432/prince-george-and-princess-charlotte-join-christmas-day-church-serviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window