Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Queen's Christmas message 2019: In full
The Queen, in her annual speech, has said "small steps" and not giant leaps bring about the most lasting change.
She also acknowledged that 2019 had been "quite bumpy".
Her message comes after a year of intense political debate over Brexit, as well as a number of personal events affecting the Royal Family.
Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, left hospital on Tuesday after four nights for a "pre-existing condition".
-
25 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window