The boy with very long hair

Farouk James is a seven-year-old boy from London who has become an Instagram sensation.
The boy is a model and famous because of his very long hair.
However, his mother receives criticism for allowing her son to grow his hair and is preparing a petition to stop secondary schools from making boys cut their hair.
05 Jan 2020
