Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Year Honours 2020: Bereavement charity founder's MBE award 'bitter sweet'
Rhian Mannings set up the charity 2 Wish Upon A Star after her one-year-old son George suffered a seizure and died in February 2012.
Five days later, her husband Paul Burke took his own life while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Ms Mannings told BBC Breakfast she is "extremely proud" to have been made an MBE for her work, although the honour is also "bitter sweet in a way".
-
28 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-50932695/new-year-honours-2020-bereavement-charity-founder-s-mbe-award-bitter-sweetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window