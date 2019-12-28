Video

Rhian Mannings set up the charity 2 Wish Upon A Star after her one-year-old son George suffered a seizure and died in February 2012.

Five days later, her husband Paul Burke took his own life while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Ms Mannings told BBC Breakfast she is "extremely proud" to have been made an MBE for her work, although the honour is also "bitter sweet in a way".