Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'This honour really is for women's football'
England footballer Jill Scott has been made an MBE on the New Year Honours list for her contribution to the sport. She describes the feeling of receiving the award as 'surreal'.
-
28 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window