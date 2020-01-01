New Year: London welcomes 2020
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Year's Eve: London fireworks celebrate start of 2020

The UK has seen in the start of the new decade.

In London, some 12,000 fireworks lit up the capital's skyline, with 100,000 tickets being bought for the event.

Big Ben's chimes sounded the start of the display, despite them being silent this year while renovation work is completed.

Read more: Revellers across the UK usher in 2020

  • 01 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Bangs and flashes set off new decade