Concern for Briton jailed in Iran

Qasem Soleimani: Concern over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Iran
The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran has said he is worried about what the death of the country's top general could mean for her case.
"There's probably a concern, on a selfish level, as to what does this mean for Nazanin's case," he said.
03 Jan 2020
