Male rape survivor: 'I just wanted to die'

Video

Sam Thompson was raped by two men after getting separated from his girlfriend during a night out in Manchester in 2016.

He's retelling his story, following the conviction of Reynhard Sinaga, who was jailed for life for 136 rapes.

Sam - who was not assaulted by Sinaga - hopes to challenge the stigma around male rape.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this video, help and support can be found at BBC Action Line.

Greater Manchester Police said anyone who believes they might have been attacked by Sinaga can report information online or call its police line on 0800 092 0410 from inside the UK, or 0207 158 0124 from abroad.