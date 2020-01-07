Flames battled at famous London music venue
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a large blaze at one of London's most famous music venues.

The London Fire Brigade says at one point a third of the roof of Koko in Camden, which is currently being refurbished, was alight.

No injuries have been reported.

  • 07 Jan 2020
