'We're pleased that she's going home'

Ayia Napa Briton: 'We're pleased she's going home', lawyer says

A British teenager has been given a four-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of lying about gang-rape in Cyprus.

The 19-year-old hugged her family and left court weeping after she was sentenced for public mischief.

The woman's lawyer, Lewis Power QC, said she will return to the UK and would appeal the sentence.

  • 07 Jan 2020