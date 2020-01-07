'We're pleased that she's going home'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ayia Napa Briton: 'We're pleased she's going home', lawyer says
A British teenager has been given a four-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of lying about gang-rape in Cyprus.
The 19-year-old hugged her family and left court weeping after she was sentenced for public mischief.
The woman's lawyer, Lewis Power QC, said she will return to the UK and would appeal the sentence.
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window