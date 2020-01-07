'We believe you': False rape claim protesters

Video

As the British teenager was sentenced, women's rights groups from Cyprus and Israel gathered outside the Supreme Court, chanting that they believe her rape claim.

The 19-year-old was given a four month suspended sentence and ordered to pay €148 (£125) in legal fees.

She was found guilty of public mischief for recanting her claim that 12 Israeli men raped her in a hotel room in July. The woman said Cypriot police had made her falsely confess to lying about the incident - something police have denied.