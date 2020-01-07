'We believe you': False rape claim protesters

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ayia Napa false rape claim protesters: 'We believe you'
As the British teenager was sentenced, women's rights groups from Cyprus and Israel gathered outside the Supreme Court, chanting that they believe her rape claim.
The 19-year-old was given a four month suspended sentence and ordered to pay €148 (£125) in legal fees.
She was found guilty of public mischief for recanting her claim that 12 Israeli men raped her in a hotel room in July. The woman said Cypriot police had made her falsely confess to lying about the incident - something police have denied.
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window