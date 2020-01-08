'Very clear the palace is very upset'
Meghan and Harry step back: What does this mean for the Royal Family?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their royal duties, but why? And what does this mean for the future of the Royal Family?

The BBC's royal correspondent Jonny Dymond reveals what his sources have told him.

  • 08 Jan 2020
