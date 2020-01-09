Five things Harry and Meghan did differently
Five times Harry and Meghan broke tradition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent.

The Royal Family are said to be "hurt" at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement.

Here are some other times the couple opted to do things differently.

