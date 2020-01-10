'People should back off' from Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan: Public react to royal 'step back'

Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed they intend to "step back" as senior royals and work to become financially independent.

They plan to split their time between the UK and North America, while "continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages".

What do the public think? We asked people outside Buckingham Palace in London.

