PM on US-Iran tensions: 'Let's dial this down'

Boris Johnson on US-Iran tensions: 'I don't want a military conflict'
The prime minister has addressed ongoing tensions between the US and Iran in an interview with BBC Breakfast.
Boris Johnson said that "clearly Iran made a terrible mistake", but added that the "most important thing is tensions in the region calm down."
The Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, has called the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people an "unforgivable error".
The incident followed the killing of Gen Qasem Soleimani, Iran's second most powerful man, in a US drone strike in Iraq.
14 Jan 2020