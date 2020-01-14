Roof blows onto Slough high street
Roof blown off as high winds hit Slough

Residents scrambled to see if anyone was under the tin roof, which flew off an apartment block and on to the high street in Slough during high winds.

Thames Valley Police said no-one was believed to be injured.

