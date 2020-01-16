Crown court filming ban to be lifted

Video

TV cameras are to be allowed to film in Crown Courts in England and Wales for the first time.

New legislation being laid before Parliament will allow judges' sentencing remarks in serious high-profile criminal cases to be seen and heard by TV and online audiences.

However, trials will not be televised as they are in countries such as the US as only the judge will be filmed.

From inside the Old Bailey, the BBC's legal correspondent Clive Coleman explains what we can expect once cameras are allowed in.