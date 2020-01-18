'You can quit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'You can quit'

Lewis is a young occasional cocaine user from the Midlands in the UK.

The BBC set up a video chat between him and two Colombian men who harvest coca leaves and turn them into cocaine using ingredients such as petrol.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Jan 2020