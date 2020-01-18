Car filmed on wrong side of road near RAF base

Video

A police chief has asked to meet the commander of the RAF base near where Harry Dunn died, to discuss cars being driven on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Dunn, 19, was hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, who left for the US claiming diplomatic immunity.

Video has now emerged of a car being driven on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton on Friday night.

Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley said these events "cannot keep happening".

A police vehicle was also struck by a car on the wrong side of the same road in October.

The footage that was captured on Friday shows a blue BMW having to brake sharply on a road near the base.