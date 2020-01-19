Harry and Megan: 'They want to do something different'

Media player
The couple will no longer receive public funds or use their HRH titles
The Sussexes will no longer receive public funds for royal duties as part of an agreement on their future role. The couple will also no longer use their HRH titles or represent the Queen formally as they break away from being senior royals.
19 Jan 2020
