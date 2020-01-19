New stalking court orders 'have teeth'

Media player
Stalking: Bereaved father says new powers 'have teeth'
Powers to prevent stalkers from contacting or approaching their victims while police investigate suspected offences come into force on Monday.
The new court order, covering England and Wales, is designed to help police act at "the earliest opportunity", the government said.
Those who breach the civil order could end up with five years in prison.
Victims of stalking behaviour, Clive Ruggles and Zoe Dronfield, said they welcomed the new police powers.
