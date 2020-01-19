Media player
Prince Harry's 'great sadness that it has come to this'
The Duke of Sussex has spoken about his decision to step back from life as a senior royal at a reception for his charity, Sentebale.
Prince Harry said he and his wife would not be "walking away", but there was "no other option" in their pursuit of a "more peaceful life".
Read more: Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
19 Jan 2020
