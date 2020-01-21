Windrush: Reunited over 70 years later

Video

Since the Windrush scandal came to light almost two years ago, there have been many controversial stories about the mistreatment of people from Caribbean countries living in the UK.

The government has apologised to members of the Windrush generation and their families who were wrongly told they were illegally in the UK.

It’s more than 70 years since Empire Windrush arrived in London carrying hundreds of Caribbean migrants. Very few are still alive but BBC's community affairs correspondent Adina Campbell has brought together two men, in their nineties, who were on the ship all those years ago.

BBC Briefing is a mini-series of downloadable in-depth guides to the big issues in the news, with input from academics, researchers and journalists. It is the BBC's response to audiences demanding better explanation of the facts behind the headlines.

Download the complete BBC Briefing on immigration (11.3MB).